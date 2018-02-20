Posted: Feb 20, 2018 10:46 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 10:46 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved multiple agreements to improve employee benefits at a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.

City Attorney Jerry Maddox presented an agreement between the City of Bartlesville and the Fraternal Order of the Police. The agreement details potential bonuses for employees if the budget allows for it. City Manager Mike Bailey explains the deal.

Human Resources director Shellie McGill presented an agreement pertaining to paying employees for unused sick time. As a part of the FOP deal police officers were given the same benefit and this agreement grants that to civilian employees as well.

The council also accepted a bid from Bill Knight Ford to supply two new Ford F-350 trucks for the water utility district one of which had a utility bed. The bids were well under budget and will allow the trucks to be fully equipped.

An agreement was reached with Children’s Musical Theater to extend Wyandotte Avenue to Tuxedo Boulevard. CMT’s interest has been interested in this since 2013 in order to expand their parking lot. CMT will pay the estimated $23,000 cost in construction.

Bailey also wanted to note that the first phase of the downtown landscaping will get underway on March 15.