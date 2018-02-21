Posted: Feb 21, 2018 11:14 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 11:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey CIty Council met on Tuesday evening where they tabled both a public hearing and action on a dilapidated structure at 402 North Sequoyah Avenue.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the structure has blown over into a nearby park, but he wanted to set a 30 day time table for the owner to clean it up before action was taken by the city.

The council also heard two presentations on events coming to Dewey. Travis Miller presented the upcoming swap meet in March, and Giz Robinson announced seeral upcoming events, specifically a blues festival. Miller's swap meet will be held on March 10 and will see the addition of a flea market and antique section this year. Robinson's Blues Festival will be held for April 28.

All other items in the meeting were approved.