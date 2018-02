Posted: Feb 21, 2018 11:16 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 11:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public WorksAuthority met for a minute on Tuesday evening after the Dewey City Council.

City Manager Kevin Trease wanted to note that the minutes that were accepted were from February 5 of 2018, as opposed to what was on the agenda as 2017. A typing error was to blame.