Posted: Feb 21, 2018 3:43 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 3:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville City Manager Ed Gordon is easing back into operations following a medical issue that kept him sidelined for the better part of six months. Gordon experienced medical problems beginning last August and returned to work last week on a part-time, limited basis. Gordon says the first thing on his agenda is to thank everyone who prayed for him and supported him through one of the most difficult medical experiences in his life.

Gordon also commended City staff - in particular, acting City Manager Mike Bailey - for their stellar work during his absence. Gordon says they really didn't miss a beat. They know their jobs very well, and they all stepped up to do what was needed.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland says the council is overjoyed to have Mr. Gordon back at work. He agrees that staff did an admirable job in his absence. Gordon's caring leadership and inherent knack for guiding this community's municipal operations were sorely missed.

Bailey will continue in his role as acting city manager until Gordon returns to work full-time.