Posted: Feb 21, 2018 7:11 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 7:11 AM

Bill Lynch

Tuesday the Osage County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting, on Tuesday due to the Presidents Day holiday. The majority of the meeting was business as usual, however two agenda items did require additional discussion.

The first were bids to replace the repeater radio system, and installation at two locations along with replacement of mobile radios and base systems for districts #1 and #3. The Commissioners received two bids for products and services those coming from Action Communications at $61,822.20 and from Total Radio Inc for the amount of $80,116.50. However, due to the nature of the items, specifically whether they would be compatible with the County's existing systems including fire and sheriff, the Commissioners chose to accept the bids for tabulation.

The second item which required additional discussion was for new electronic locks and the replacement of the control system at the Osage County Jail. The Commissioners accepted bid last week and were waiting for input and preferences before approval. Following the inspection and jail walk through the Sheriffs Office recommended ordering the locks from Brinks, and ordering the control system through Montgomery Technologies Inc, who installed the previous system in 2004. The new locks will come at a cost of $115,873 and the control system will cost $44,500, both prices included service and installation and were low bids.

The Osage County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.