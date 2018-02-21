Posted: Feb 21, 2018 9:32 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 10:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A 2008 Copan High School graduate and Copan native is part of the Navy’s finest aviation fighter training facility in the world.

Located in Nevada’s high desert, the facility is the Navy’s premiere tactical air warfare training center and home to the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center. It’s Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, known to the world as TOPGUN.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Carl Johnson is an aviation boatswain's mate (fuels) working with the Fleet Liaison stationed aboard Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.

A Navy aviation boatswain's mate (fuels) is responsible for the fueling of aircraft and the maintenance of equipment and spaces.

Johnson says his father taught him early on to be on time and the life lesson has served him well. He says it translates to his Navy career.

Johnson plays a crucial role in the overall mission that flies over 5,000 adversary sorties per year in support of the Navy and Marine Corp Active and Reserve fleet and replacement squadrons, carrier air wings and marine aircraft groups including the United States Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National guard and Canadian Forces. Johnson plays a crucial role in the overall mission that flies over 5,000 adversary sorties per year in support of the Navy and Marine Corp Active and Reserve fleet and replacement squadrons, carrier air wings and marine aircraft groups including the United States Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National guard and Canadian Forces.

Johnson's grandfather and his wife's uncle served in the Navy. He is also proud of the family tradition of involvement in his local community. He says serving in the Navy means serving his country, his family and himself.