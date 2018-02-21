Posted: Feb 21, 2018 10:06 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 10:10 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a 30-year cold case. David Simpson was shot to death on May 15, 1987, and his killer has never been found.

Simpson was an Owasso resident who worked at Rockwell International in Tulsa and was an avid racecar driver. His body was found in his home in the 2700 block of North Cedar.

If you have anything that could point agents to a suspect in this case, call 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.