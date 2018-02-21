Posted: Feb 21, 2018 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 1:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Automotive Swap Meet will be making another appearance on March 10.

Located on Don Tyler Avenue, the swap meet will feature automotive items, antique stores to walk through on Main Street, restaurants and a new flea-market and antique section.

Travis Miller from Two Tall Okie Signs & Such puts on the swap meet twice a year, and says that this is a great chance to get people out in the community. Miller says there is still a chance to get a spot if you want to set up a market at the swap meet. A flyer is on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com