Posted: Feb 21, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 3:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Police Department will participate in a special seat-belt enforcement program starting Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the OK SAFE program are hosting a two-week seat-belt enforcement campaign that focuses on teen drivers and their occupants. Bartlesville Police will be participating in this enforcement program locally, and any person who is not properly restrained will be issued a citation.

Police Captain Jay Hastings says in 2016, 38 teens died in motor vehicle crashes on Oklahoma roads. More than 55% of the teens killed were not wearing seat belts. Hastings says enforcement of seat belt laws is the most effective way to encourage seat belt use and save lives.