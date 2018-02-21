Posted: Feb 21, 2018 4:03 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 4:03 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated women Tuesday night at Hillcrest Country Club.

ConocoPhillips retiree Betsy Geibel (GUY bell) won the "Behind the Scenes Award". It recognizes someoneo who works behinbd the scenes and is a driving force behind the success of their employer.

The Outstanding Mentor Award honors someone who has enriched the lives of others by sharing their experiences and knowledge to help others succeed. It went to Graphic Design Instructor at Tri-County Tech, Susan Peterson.

The visionary force behind Children's Musical Theater, Tracye Caughell received the Inspirational Leader Award. It honors someone who through their words, actions, and attidude inspire those who work with and around them.

The Outstanding Non-profit Leadership Award honors a woman who displays high energy and skill in a leaderhip role at a non-profit organization and is insturmental in its success and growth. This year's winner is the executive director of Hopestone Cancer Support Center, Debbie Halpin.

The chamber presented its Investing in our Future Award to the Principal at Bartlesville High School, LaDonna Chancellor. The award recognizes someone who has made a positive impact on the leaders of tomorrow.

The Outstanding Corporate Leadership Award honors female leaders who have made their mark in the corporate environment and who have made an outstanding contribution to their company. This year's award went to Director of Human Resources at Tri-County Tech, Tara Stevens.

The Owner of Bussey Eyecare Center, Emily Bussey received the Female Business Owner of the Year Award. It recognizes a female who embodies the entrepereneurial spirit by running her own business which has a track record of sustainability and growth.

Each of the recipients were nominated by members of the community.