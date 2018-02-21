Posted: Feb 21, 2018 4:17 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2018 4:17 PM

A call from a concerned neighbor led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man after a domestic incident. Matt Hamilton stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor for an incident that earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer arrived at the apartment of Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend. The officer immediately noticed shattered glass from a broken coffee table, a laptop on the ground and a baseball bat on the floor.

The woman claims that Hamilton had come over to babysit the couple’s infant son. Upon her return to the apartment Hamilton began yelling at her and slapped the left side of her face repeatedly causing an injury to her lip. The woman stated that the child was crying while the assault was taking place.

Hamilton went and got the child from the other room and placed him on the woman’s lap and continued to yell at her. The woman tried to kick Hamilton away but he then grabbed her by the throat and held her on the couch.

The officer did observe the injury to the woman’s lip.

Hamilton’s bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on March 16.