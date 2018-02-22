Posted: Feb 22, 2018 4:55 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2018 4:55 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Commissioners planned to be out treating roadways early Thursday morning. District One County Commissioner, Mitch Antle was out at 3 in the morning driving the roads.

The county had planned to be out early treating bridges but Antle says it didn't appear to be necessary

Antle reminds you that any time the temperatures are near freezing to slow down on bridges, hilltops, and anyplace water is likely to freeze.