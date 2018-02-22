Posted: Feb 22, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2018 3:39 PM

A man who stole a gaming console from his cousin found himself behind bars. Jayden Preutt stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of possession of stolen property for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Pruett’s cousin who shares a residence with him stated to law enforcement that she believed he stole her PlayStation 4 as well as some games for the system. She stated she didn’t know the serial number on the console but the retailer might keep that information.

The officer then went to the Game Exchange store in Bartlesville where the system was purchased and asked an employee if she could look up purchase records. The employee stated she was familiar with Pruett.

While looking for the serial number Pruett and his fiancé entered the store and began pretending to look around. The employee alerted the officer that Pruett had entered the store. Pruett was holding a red backpack that contained the system in question as well as other items belonging to his cousin.

After being placed in handcuffs, Preutt admitted to stealing the console with the intent of selling it back to the store. He stated that he needed more money to try to buy a car.

Pruett saw his bond set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court next on March 28.