Posted: Feb 22, 2018 3:46 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2018 3:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

Some students at Bartlesville High School have indicated they intend to leave their classes for 22 minutes at 8:30 on Friday morning to protest the $22 million in cuts to Oklahoma public schools passed by the legislature.

Bartlesville Public School district released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that while the district understands that some students wish to express their concerns regarding school funding cuts via a walkout, the district and its high school administration are neither sanctioning nor endorsing a walk-out.

Executive Assistant Laci McClintock says Principal LaDonna Chancellor is attempting to create a safe environment on Lyon Field for students to protest. However, students who walk-out will be counted absent from any class or classes they miss all or part of, and all teachers are to be continuing with their classes and instruction. Administrators, safety officers, and support staff will supervise during the students’ demonstration.

Parents and other community members have expressed their wish to come to the high school campus to show support for the students. They will be allowed on campus, but not allowed to enter the high school nor to go out onto Lyon Field. Instead, they are welcome to express their support by standing outside the gates of the field.