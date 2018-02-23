About 330 of Bartlesville High School's 1600 students gathered Friday morning on Lyon Field for 22 minutes to protest the $22 million in cuts to Oklahoma Public Schools passed by the legislature.

After the 22 minutes were completed, the students circled the track and went to the gates to thank their supporters. Chants of “22” were echoed through the hundreds of students as some came by and individually thanked other protesters.

The student protest comes as community members and administrators decide on their own walk out, hoping to replicate the 1990 teacher strike.