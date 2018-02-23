News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Bartlesville Students Walk Out In Protest
Ben Nicholas
About 330 of Bartlesville High School's 1600 students gathered Friday morning on Lyon Field for 22 minutes to protest the $22 million in cuts to Oklahoma Public Schools passed by the legislature.
As the students walked on to the field from the school, they heard applause from parents and supporters outside the gates looking on. Students were held signs including one that read “Our Schools, Students & Teachers Deserve Better!!” held by Landon Dobyns. Dobyns says that Oklahoma has been overlooked when it comes to education.
Dobyns says he and his wife have lived in Oklahoma for years, and while promises have been made, nothing has actually been done.
After the 22 minutes were completed, the students circled the track and went to the gates to thank their supporters. Chants of “22” were echoed through the hundreds of students as some came by and individually thanked other protesters.
The student protest comes as community members and administrators decide on their own walk out, hoping to replicate the 1990 teacher strike.
