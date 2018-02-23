Posted: Feb 23, 2018 3:30 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2018 3:32 PM

The burn ban placed over Washington County has been lifted by Lt. Governor Todd Lamb, as he modified the 52-county ban. The modified ban now covers just 16 western Oklahoma counties after rains brought some relief.

An ongoing analysis of conditions is conducted by Oklahoma Forestry Services to make recommendations to the governor’s office. This includes analysis of fire activity, wild-land fuel conditions, and the predicted continued drought. Long-range forecasts are calling for a winter/spring fire season to continue until April.

Oklahoma state forester George Geissler says that counties not covered by burn bans are still conducive to sustaining wild-land fire. “We are still in our winter fire season, and we could find ourselves right back in high fire danger within a week or so.”

Unlawful activities under the ban include campfires, bonfires, and setting fire to any forest, grass, woods, wild-lands or marshes, as well as igniting fireworks, or burning trash or other materials outdoors.