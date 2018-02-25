News


Posted: Feb 25, 2018

Absentee Ballots

Dave Wooddell
 
Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House advises voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the March 6 Special Election for the City of Bartlesville, Dewey Public Schools and Oklahoma Union Public Schools to apply for the ballots early as the as the deadline for application is 5 pm on February 28th.
  
Absentee ballots applications are available at the Washington County Election Board Office at 420 S Johnstone, room 101.
  
As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, March 1, or Friday, March 2, from 8 am to 6 pm. A two-member bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.
  
For more information on voting absentee, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850. 

