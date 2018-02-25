Posted: Feb 25, 2018 5:26 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2018 5:26 AM

Dave Wooddell

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House advises voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the March 6 Special Election for the City of Bartlesville, Dewey Public Schools and Oklahoma Union Public Schools to apply for the ballots early as the as the deadline for application is 5 pm on February 28th.

Absentee ballots applications are available at the Washington County Election Board Office at 420 S Johnstone, room 101.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, March 1, or Friday, March 2, from 8 am to 6 pm. A two-member bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.