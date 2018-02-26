Posted: Feb 26, 2018 9:08 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 9:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police are investigating a reported shooting which occurred Friday night at about 10 o'clock.

The incident reportedly happened in the southwest parking lot of Walmart located at 4000 Green Country road in Bartlesville.

According to police Captain Jay Hastings, the incident was reported when the shooting victim arrived at Jane Phillips Hospital Emergency room in a private vehicle. A preliminary investigation shows the subjects involved in the incident met in the parking lot to buy illegal drugs.

A group of three juveniles were in a small white Mitsubishi SUV and two other adult males were in a maroon Ford pickup.

A 16 year old young man was shot in the abdomen area and was later transported to a Tulsa area Hospital. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Police have interviewed all of the subjects involved and the investigation is ongoing.