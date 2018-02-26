Posted: Feb 26, 2018 9:11 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 9:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Dewey woman was injured Saturday afternoon in an accident a mile south of Dewey. The Oklahoma highway Patrol reports 54 year-old Darla Breese was southbound on State Highway 123. She slowed to turn left onto Minnesota and was rear-ended by a car driven by 27 year-old Elizabeth Schmidt of Havana, KS. Her car was pushed into a ditch.

Bartlesville Ambulance took Breese to Jane Phillips Medical Center where she subsequently transferred to St. John Hospital in Tulsa. Breese was admitted in stable condition with internal injuries.