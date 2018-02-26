Posted: Feb 26, 2018 9:12 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 9:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You have until Wednesday to request an absentee ballot for next month's election for the City of Bartlesville, Dewey Public Schools or Oklahoma Union Public Schools. According to Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House absentee ballots applications are available at the Washington County Election Board Office at 420 S Johnstone, room 101.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, you can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office on Thursday, March 1st or Friday, March 2nd from 8 to 6. A two-member bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850.