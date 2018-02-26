Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:03 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 11:56 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday where several items of business were approved that would pave the way for maintenance work in the future.

The commissioners also declared several pieces of equipment as surplus before entering the Commissioners' Report. During that report, Commissioner Mike Dunlap briefly noted that he has received calls regarding trash on the sides of roads, and that trash will be picked up as things continue to dry out. Commissioner Dunlap also asks that you not litter and throw trash out of your car at any time while driving.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. Commissioner Mike Bouvier was not in attendance at this meeting. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning.