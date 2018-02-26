Posted: Feb 26, 2018 10:23 AMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 10:23 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed possible insurance plans among others things at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

A presentation was given by Courtside Benefits Group going over potential insurance plans. The commissioners entered in to an agreement that will provide a change in the county insurance plan on April 1.

Other items covered in the new business portion of the meeting included the resignation of emergency manager Ed Wofford. Chris Sisler was appointed to serve in the role effective immediately.

Steve Kloehr gave a donation of $100 to the sheriff’s office for the purpose of new uniforms. Kloehr also announced a fundraising campaign in order to show support for the sheriff’s office. Kloehr spoke in support of local enforcement.

The commissioners also opened an executive session to interview candidates for janitor.

The next scheduled meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners is set for next Monday.