Posted: Feb 26, 2018 1:51 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 1:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County District 1 Commissioner, Mitch Antle, opened a bridge on Monday morning.

Bridge #8 over Unnamed Creek was opened at 11:30 after a short ceremony and ribbon cutting. The bridge, originally constructed in 1996, was redone to be extended 18 feet and lowered, making a smoother transition.

Located on County Road 4000, just North of West 300 Road, the bridge was designed by Guy Engineering and is constructed from precast concrete. The $630,000 bridge was funded by the Surface Transportation Program, County Roads and Bridges Fund, and some local funds.