Posted: Feb 26, 2018 4:32 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2018 4:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Cat 289-D skid steer has been reported stolen from construction site near Bison & Nowata road.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings says a suspect Ford Heavy duty 4-door truck has been captured from the area of the theft Sunday night. The pickup has a tool box and headache rack pulling tandem axle heavy duty trailer. The truck also has bright lights along the top of the cab.

Police are asking for information, and ask that you call the Bartlesville Police Investigations Division at 918-338-4040.