Posted: Feb 27, 2018 6:44 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 6:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 110th-annual Inter-State Fair and Rodeo is set for August 14th through the 18th.

The Montgomery County Fair Association has announced the schedule and there are several changes in the works.

This year’s fair and rodeo will include five days of grandstand entertainment. Grandstand entertainment on Tuesday, August 14h is freestyle motocross. Wednesday, August 15th is the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding; PRCA rodeo is August 16th and 17th and the fair wraps up with the demo derby on Saturday, August 18th.

Luke Carr says the association is grateful that the event has survived for more than 100 years he is honored to be to be president for the 110th edition. Carr says because of the local economy, the board felt that eight days was just too much for our community and volunteers.

The fair and rodeo is hosting events throughout the year. Last year, the ranch rodeo was held in late September and a figure eight race was held in October.

The fair will continue to host the carnival, 4-H, FFA and open exhibits, the livestock shows, vendors and concessionaires.

This year’s fun pass will cost $30 (plus a $3 convenience fee) and will be available for purchase online in mid-March.

Get more information on the fair’s website at www.FairandRodeo.com.