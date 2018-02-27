Posted: Feb 27, 2018 8:29 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 8:29 AM

Bill Lynch

This week the Board of Osage County Commissioners decided which company would be installing their new updated radio system and furnishing mobile radios. The county received two bids last week and tables the bids for tabulation, those bids coming from Action Communications at $61,822.20 and from Total Radio Inc for the amount of $80,116.50. After discussing the options the Commissioners voted to go with Action Communications where aside from being low bid, they could also apply for manufacture rebates through Kenwood.

The Commissioners also came to a final decision regarding how much to charge the Pawhuska Round-Up Club for use of the Osage County Fairgrounds for their Play Days. In previous years, before the County established their new price chart for Fairground Rental, the Pawhuska Round-Up Club was using the facilities at the Fairgrounds free of charge. However, far too many residents and local organizations were using the facility for free and the decision was made to charge all parties. Last year Cavalcade was paying for the Pawhuska Round Up Club, but was not able to budget the funds this year. The Round Up Club had asked if the Commissioners could use facilities for free once again, however the Board felt that if they started by offering one organization the opportunity to use the Fairgrounds for free, many more would request the same. Therefore, the Commissioners deliberated and offered the heavily discounted rate of $500 for the year, plus the use of the concession stand; regular price to rent the Arena is $250 per event, the Round Up Club will use the facilities for seven. Round Up Club representative Justin Carr will take the offer back to the Club to determine if they can afford the charge.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.