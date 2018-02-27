Posted: Feb 27, 2018 12:08 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 12:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

An arrest has been made in the investigation of a stolen Skid Steer from Bartlesville.

Captain Jay Hastings says police received several tips after posting information on social media and giving the facts to the local news outlets.

The owner of the truck which was seen in the video contacted Police. Detectives travelled to Caney Tuesday morning and interviewed the owner of the truck who then led Detectives to the stolen Skid Steer.

The trailer seen in the photo was also stolen from Kansas. Caney Police as well as Labette & Montgomery County Kansas Deputies are assisting Bartlesville with the investigation. The skid steer has been returned to the owners.

Montgomery County Deputies placed the owner of the truck, Richard Fontes, under arrest for possession of stolen property.