Posted: Feb 27, 2018 2:03 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 3:35 PM

Max Gross

An 18-year-old Bartlesville man who was allegedly involved in a shooting at the Bartlesville Walmart parking lot appeared in court Tuesday. Jorge Spillman stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse to make his initial appearance.

No formal charges have been brought against Spillman at this time as the State of Oklahoma is still gathering information on the incident.

According to a police affidavit, a 16-year-old male was trying to purchase marijuana from Spillman and one of his friends. The victim claims that the other male tried to steal his wallet and he attempted to defend himself by throwing a punch.

At this time Spillman pulled something from his waistband and a loud banging noise was heard. Two juvenile witnesses at the scene later told officers that Spillman pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Spillman was interviewed by a police detective and claims that the victim shot himself during the altercation. The investigator analyzed the victims clothing and determined that the burn pattern left by the bullet hole could not have come from a self-inflicted gunshot.

After all witness testimonies were gathered Spillman was placed under arrest on the probable cause of shooting with intent to kill. Spillman previously served 10 days in jail for a weapons charge in 2017.

Formal charges are expected to be brought against Spillman at his next scheduled court appearance on March 2. His bond was set at $50,000.