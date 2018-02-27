Posted: Feb 27, 2018 2:03 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 2:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man pulled over for a defective brake light found himself behind bars on drug charges. Charles Ford stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, a traffic stop was initiated after an officer observed a brake light out on Ford’s pickup truck. The officer was advised that Ford’s driver’s license was expired and he was then placed under arrest.

A second officer was called to the scene to help inventory the vehicle before it was impounded. The officer found a black zipper bag that contained what he believed to be methamphetamine, multiple hypodermic needles, a modified spoon white residue on it and other items of paraphernalia.

A field test later confirmed that the substance was in fact methamphetamine.

Ford’s bond was set at $1,000.