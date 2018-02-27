Posted: Feb 27, 2018 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 3:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville High School senior Allison Biddinger has been named an Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. She is among 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 536 nominations statewide.

Allison previously made the news by being selected repeatedly to present projects at the International Science and Engineering Fair. When she was a student at Bartlesville Mid-High, she was selected for the project "Dubious Desks" with Cheryl Fentress as her teacher sponsor. As a sophomore, she was selected to attend the fair as an observer and alternate for her project "Helpful Hemolymph" with Gary Layman as her teacher sponsor.

In 2017 Allison won first place at the state science fair in Zoology/Animal Science and was again selected to present at the international fair with her project "Predicting Pulsations: a comprehensive study to determine the effect of grouping patterns on Cassiopea xamachana". She performed that research on jellyfish pulsations with guidance from Dr. Arvind Santhanakrishnan of the Applied Fluid Mechanics Lab at Oklahoma State University, working in the Phillips 66 Innovation Labs at Bartlesville High School as part of the STEM Science Research course taught by Betty Henderson.

Allison also excels outside of the classroom and laboratory, being one of the senior swimmers who helped Bartlesville secure the Class 6A Girls State Swimming Championship for four consecutive years. She was part of relay teams that set the state record in the 400-yard freestyle last year and then broke that record this year. She was also on a relay team that set a new state record in the 200-yard freestyle this year. She has also earned various individual swimming honors.

The 2018 Academic All-State Class is the 32nd to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,200 high school seniors from 322 school districts have been named All-State scholars.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 32nd annual Academic Awards Banquet on Saturday, May 19, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Norman.