Posted: Feb 27, 2018 4:56 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2018 4:58 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin assured Oklahomans that measures are in place intended to keep Oklahoma students safe.

The Oklahoma School Security Institute, created under legislation signed into law in 2013 by Fallin, operates under the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. The institute continues to offer schools training in numerous areas, and provides other services, such as security assessments at school campuses.

Kim Edd Carter, director of the Office of Homeland Security, said the institute’s staff of three also works with the State Department of Education to provide training it proposes schools obtain.

The Office of Homeland Security partners with Oklahoma’s fusion center to provide a free statewide tip line for school security reporting. Information reported to the tip line is forwarded to the appropriate school administrators and local law enforcement authorities.

Persons may email concerns to the tip line program, Tipline.OK.gov. It is available for anyone to report suspicious activity or a possible threat to any Oklahoma school. Reports may be made anonymously. Or persons may call (855) 337-8300.