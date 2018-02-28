Posted: Feb 28, 2018 4:41 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2018 4:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will hold a special meeting this evening. On the heels of a meeting last week where more than 500 people came to voice thier concern over the lack of education funding. Many spoke in support of suspending classes in April so that school personnel could go to Oklahoma City and lobby legislators for the tax increases that would be necessary to fully fund schools and provide for the first teacher pay raise in ten years.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says the board will discuss Bartlesville's response to the ongoing budget crisis and then it will hear pubic input on the the budget and on possible responses the district should enact.

Tonight's meeting will convene at 5:30 in the community room of the Bartlesville Community Center.