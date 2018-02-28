Posted: Feb 28, 2018 12:23 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2018 12:23 PM

Ben Nicholas

With 43 percent of U.S. adults grading their knowledge of personal finance a C or lower, the free credit score website WalletHub released its report on 2018's Best & Worst Cities at Money Management.

To determine where Americans are best at handling their finances, WalletHub compared more than 2,500 cities based on 10 key indicators of money-management skills. The data set ranges from median credit score to average number of late payments to mortgage debt-to-income ratio.

Bartlesville scored in the 63rd percentile ranked at 949th. According to Wallethub, the average credit score in Bartlesville is 694, and the credit-card debt-to-income ratio was at 6.22%. In comparison, Tulsa was ranked at 1740th and Owasso was ranked at 1761st.