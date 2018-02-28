Posted: Feb 28, 2018 12:46 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2018 12:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Alliance for Aviation Across America in Washington D.C.. has commended the Bartlesville City Council for proclaiming February “General Aviation Appreciation Month.” In Oklahoma, general aviation airports support over $693 million in total annual economic activity.

According to an official statement from Selena Shilad, the Executive Director for the AFAAA, “The Bartlesville City Council’s proclamation helps highlight the economic benefits and valuable service that general aviation provides to the City of Bartlesville and the State of Oklahoma.”

Formed in 2007, the Alliance for Aviation Across America is a non-profit, non-partisan coalition of more than 6,300 individuals representing businesses, agricultural groups, FBO’s, small airports, elected officials, charitable organizations, and leading business and aviation groups that support the interest of the general aviation community across various public policy issues.