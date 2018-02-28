Posted: Feb 28, 2018 1:15 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2018 1:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 66th annual Bartlesville District Science Fair was held at the Phillips 66 Research Center in Bartlesville where several students were selected to attend the Oklahoma State Science & Engineering Fair in April.

Three Bartlesville High School students' projects were also selected to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair. Rachel Brown, James Boudreaux, and Edwin Ding will be sent with their teachers to the ISEF in Pittsburgh, PA in May.

In recognition of the 66th year of its sponsorship of the district fair, Phillips 66 provided funding for a special award. The Marvin Johnson Award for Excellence in Sustainability Research was named in honor of the late Phillips 66 researcher who was a prolific inventor and earned over 280 patents, primarily in the refining area, during his career with Phillips. Three students were selected, Daniela Ferguson, Keith Shelts, and Eli Winter. These students are all from Bartlesville High School, and they will each receive $2,000 at a special dinner in their honor on the top floor of the Phillips Building.

Bartlesville Public Schools has a complete list of all the students who have received awards at this science fair here