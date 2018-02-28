Posted: Feb 28, 2018 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2018 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A man pulled over on a municipal warrant was arrested when drugs and a loaded firearm were found in his vehicle. Justin Liston appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and transporting a loaded firearm.

According to an affidavit, an officer observed an individual that he recognized as Liston driving in downtown Bartlesville. The officer was aware of an active warrant Liston it was confirmed with dispatch so he initiated a traffic stop.

The officer informed Liston of the active warrant and he disputed it. Liston attempted to keep the officers out of his vehicle as he was being arrested. The officers found a revolver handgun that was under Liston’s leg sitting on the driver’s seat. The gun was fully loaded holding six .22 caliber bullets.

Liston claims that his permit for the weapon had been stolen.

A search of Liston’s person revealed a small baggie of methamphetamine that was hidden in the inner band of his ball cap. Liston stated that he found it on the floor board and tried to hide it in his hat. The officers also found a small glass pipe and several empty plastic bags inside the vehicle.

Liston saw his bond set at $2,000. His next scheduled court date is set for March 28.