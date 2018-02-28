Posted: Feb 28, 2018 7:58 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2018 8:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board heard from the public on support for action on education funding and teacher pay Wednesday night. Superintendent, Chuck McCauley opened the meeting with information on how Oklahoma's dollars allocated for common education stack up with the country and surrounding states. We have a link online to that presentation..

The stated purpose of the meeting was to hear public input on the budget crisis and possible district responses. 37 of 37 people who spoke were in firm support of suspending classes and spending up to a week in Oklahoma City to drive home support for a major hike in school funding.

Joe Williams said legislatures should be outraged that the state Joe Williams said legislatures should be outraged that the state has no vision for education.

Williams advocated for the public to f ollow the example set by 330 Bartlesville students.

Brian Davis had an example of how he thought legislators are disconnected from voters.

The school board will likely vote on suspending classes during its March 13th meeting and if the action is approved dates for the action would be set for some time in early to mid April.