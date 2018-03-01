Posted: Mar 01, 2018 12:08 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2018 12:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 2018 Washington County Junior Livestock Show opened Thursday morning at 10 with the swine show at the Fairgrounds in Dewey.

The show featured 11 breeding gilts. Jaci Sumner showed the grand champion with a Berkshire and Jay Lewis picked up the prize for the reserve with his commercial hog.

There were 122 entries in the market hog show.

Judging scheduled to start at 6 for the sheep show. Ten animals were entered in the breeding ewe show. There were 35 entries in the market lamb show.

Judging on Friday starts at 9 with the goat show. The cattle show starts at 2. The Master Showman competition is scheduled for 6 o'clock.

You are invited to the premium auction Saturday night at 7. Come early for the bar-b-que that starts at 5.