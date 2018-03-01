Posted: Mar 01, 2018 4:44 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2018 4:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

Elder Care's annual fund-raising event will be held in May.

Proceeds from this event directly support the programs that Elder Care provides to seniors and caregivers in Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. The evening includes a barbeque dinner, music and dancing, and live and silent auctions, all held under a tent on the grounds of the ranch.