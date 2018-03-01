News
Mar 01, 2018
The Good, The Bad, and the Barbecue Coming Soon
Ben Nicholas
Elder Care's annual fund-raising event will be held in May.
The Good, The Bad, and the Barbecue will be held on May 12, and tickets are on sale now. Jennifer Ennis says that they are so excited that the community loves the fundraiser as much as they do.
Proceeds from this event directly support the programs that Elder Care provides to seniors and caregivers in Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. The evening includes a barbeque dinner, music and dancing, and live and silent auctions, all held under a tent on the grounds of the ranch.
