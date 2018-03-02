Posted: Mar 02, 2018 1:23 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2018 1:23 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Kalee Rolph won the Grand Champion award in Friday morning's Washington County Junior Livestock Show's market goat competition with her 116-pound entry. Simon Blum had the reserve grand champion. Judge Jade Jenkins judged 37 goats in the market goat show.

Earlier in the day, Samantha Laird took the Grand Champion breeding doe with her 117-pound class seven entry in the show. Simon Blum garnered the reserve grand champion's prize in that event as well. There were 23 breeding does.

There were eight entries in the wether dam doe show. Katy Laird had the grand champion. Jay Lewis showed the reserve.

All six winners will be in the premium auction Saturday night at 7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.