Posted: Mar 02, 2018 3:41 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2018 3:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The National Wild Turkey Federation has several chapters, including one from Osage Hills that services the local area.

Tyler Deaton, Chapter President, says that the NWTF's two goals is to save both the habitat, and save the hunt. The federation participated in habitat projects and maintenance to help improve and preserve lands for hunting. To save the hunt, Deaton says that they want to get people involved.

The NWTF will be holding a banquet on March 9 to benefit the NWFT. Doors open at 6 at the Washington County Fair Grounds. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get them online, we have a link on our website.