Posted: Mar 02, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2018 3:44 PM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma has filed formal charges against 18-year-old Jorge Spillman, a man who allegedly shot a teenaged boy when a drug deal went awry I nthe Bartlesville Walmart parking lot.

The state announced on Friday that Spillman will pick up just one felony charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Spillman’s lawyer, Tracy Tiernan, filed an entry of appearance on his behalf at the Washington County Courthouse. Spillman pled not guilty on this charge and saw his bond held at $50,000.

According to a police affidavit, a 16-year-old male was trying to purchase marijuana from Spillman and one of his friends. The victim claims that the other male tried to steal his wallet and he attempted to defend himself by throwing a punch.

At this time Spillman pulled something from his waistband and a loud banging noise was heard. Two juvenile witnesses at the scene later told officers that Spillman pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Spillman was interviewed by a police detective and claims that the victim shot himself during the altercation. The investigator analyzed the victims clothing and determined that the burn pattern left by the bullet hole could not have come from a self-inflicted gunshot.

After all witness testimonies were gathered Spillman was placed under arrest. Spillman previously served 10 days in jail for a weapons charge in 2017.

Spillman’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.