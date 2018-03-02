Posted: Mar 02, 2018 4:37 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2018 4:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

Avery Flores walked away Dec. 20 from the Tulsa Transitional Center.



He is a 35-year-old Native American man with black hair and brown eyes. Flores is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing about 196 pounds.



He is serving time for drug possession out of Cherokee County. Flores is thought to be with Lynzie Hummingbird, who also has felony warrants out for her arrest.



Hummingbird is a parole absconder. She is described as a 5-foot 3-inch tall Native American woman, weighing about 161 pounds.



When she absconded, Hummingbird was on parole after serving time for robbery and drug possession out of Cherokee County.



Callers with information on Flores' and Hummingbird can call our escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.