Posted: Mar 02, 2018 10:12 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2018 10:12 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen saw a chance to qualify for the state tournament slip out of its grasp as they fell in the area final to Luther, 76-to-69. The Ironmen are not eliminated as this is their first postseason loss. They’ll head to consolation bracket championship for a rematch with Ketchum.

Nowata kept it close the entire game but Luther’s inside prowess proved to be too much.

Zen Callahan came out of the gate on fire scoring the first 16 points of the game for the Ironmen. Callahan would go into the break with a total of 24 points but Nowata trailed by three points.

The Lions did a better job of keying on Callahan in the third quarter as he made just one shot. Nowata’s secondary scoring options struggled mightily throughout the game with no other players tallying double-figures.

Luther saw its lead stretch to ten for the first time early in the fourth quarter. However, Nowata wouldn’t go down without a fight. Callahan would knock down some tough shots in crunch time, including this three-pointer to trim the lead down to four.

Callahan finished with a game-high 37 points.

The Lions responded with a nine-to-one run over the next three minutes and would seal a bid to the state tournament.

The Ironmen have a second chance to make it first state tournament appearance since 1984. They’ll have a rematch with a Ketchum team that they narrowly defeated 78-to-76 on Monday in regionals.

Tipoff at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday from Catoosa High School. Coverage can be heard on KRIG 104.9 FM.