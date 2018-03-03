Posted: Mar 03, 2018 3:31 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2018 3:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Emergency Management Council will hear a presentation on recent activities from Emergency Manager, Kary Cox Monday night. Deputy Emergency Manager, Melissa Lindren will update the council on grant activity and Cox will provide an update on the budget.

Monday night's Emergency Management Council meeting is set for 6:30 in the city council chambers at Bartlesville City Hall.