Posted: Mar 03, 2018 3:45 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2018 3:45 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Visitors to this weekend's Farm and Home Show at Coffeyville Community College won door prizes. Darold Nelson of Edna, KS picked up a 500 dollar prize from KGGF; Jeanne Santee of Coffeyville won a Silhoette from Lucas Metal Works; a T-Shirt from Black Coyote Products went to Chuck Evans of Edna, KS; Walter Berg of Tulsa won four Tulsa Oilers Tickets; Ron Garretson of Coffeyville won two Kansas City Royals Ticket vouchers; Karen Wilson of Nowata won two St. Louis Cardinal Tickets; and Carol Foister of Coffeyville won a Branson Prize Package good for three shows for two people.

The show continues on Saturday and a whole new set of door prizes will be awarded to visitors who register.