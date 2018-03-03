News
Friday Farm and Home Show Visitors Win Prizes
Charlie Taraboletti
Visitors to this weekend's Farm and Home Show at Coffeyville Community College won door prizes. Darold Nelson of Edna, KS picked up a 500 dollar prize from KGGF; Jeanne Santee of Coffeyville won a Silhoette from Lucas Metal Works; a T-Shirt from Black Coyote Products went to Chuck Evans of Edna, KS; Walter Berg of Tulsa won four Tulsa Oilers Tickets; Ron Garretson of Coffeyville won two Kansas City Royals Ticket vouchers; Karen Wilson of Nowata won two St. Louis Cardinal Tickets; and Carol Foister of Coffeyville won a Branson Prize Package good for three shows for two people.
The show continues on Saturday and a whole new set of door prizes will be awarded to visitors who register.
