Posted: Mar 04, 2018 4:28 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2018 4:28 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Several of the hundreds of people who were at Saturday's Inter-State Farm and Home Show won prizes. They include Janice Bush of Caney, who won 500 dollars from KRIG; Floyd Herriman of Liberty, KS won a Hay Monster from Go Bob Pipe and Steel; Brandon Riggs of Coffeyvill won the Buffalo Silhouette fro Lucas Metal Works; Charles Smith of Peru, KS, won a gift box fro Ben Jack Laredo's; Jan Stevens of South Coffeyville won the Prairie Cottage Gift Basket; Kandadion Honker of Independence won a pair of tickets to the Kansas City Royals; Mark Brinkman of Neodesha win two tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game; Susan Correll of Coffeyville won four Tulsa Oilers Tickets; Irene Duke won tickets for two to three shows in Branson at the Grand Country Music Hall; Sharon Thigpen of Sedan won a T-shirt from Black Coyote Producs; Lou Brown of Dewey won an insulated mug from Southern Kansas Woodstove; Charlene Wilkenson of Dearing won a work light from Action Communications; and Jeff Gaton of Caney won a work light from Action Communicatoins.