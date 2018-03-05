Posted: Mar 05, 2018 10:18 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 10:18 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners changed insurance plans at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The county heard from Courtside Benefits Group, an insurance broker, at last week’s meeting and representatives were present at this week’s meeting as well. A lengthy presentation was heard about how this will change the benefits for each individual member of the county staff.

The commissioners are happy to be working with an insurance broker that will personally field all of their questions. The changes in insurance will be instituted on May 1.

Also covered in the new business portion of the meeting was the appointment of Chris Sisler as a new requisitioning agent to be in charge of all emergency management accounts.

A few questions were brought up about the emergency management plan for the county. Chairman Doug Sonenberg addressed them and said the plan is currently out of date due to the turnover of staff at the position.

During the announcements portion of the meeting Sonenberg announced that two new bridges have been opened over Opossum Creek.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting.