Posted: Mar 05, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 12:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where they first recieved a presentation from Jenny Brown with Phillips 66. Brown presented a grant award from Phillips 66 to the Washington County Sheriff's Office to purchase new radios. A ceremony will be held in April, when those radios come into town.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle announced that the Wildlife Department was looking into building a firearms range in Washington County. Antle also says that he was still meeting with inspectors regarding his recently opened bridge.



Commissioner Mike Bouvier added an item into the New Business portion of the meeting to approe another form for his Bison Road Project. At 10 o'clock, the commissioners opened Bid Number 17-04 for the 2018 Washington County Bridge Number 141 Project. 10 bids came in, and the commissioners accepted bids for review. Commissioner Mike Dunlap wanted to tahank all those who worked on, and submitted, those bids.

All other items were approved, all reciets were recieved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.