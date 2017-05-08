Posted: Mar 05, 2018 1:46 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2018 1:46 PM

Bill Lynch

Monday the Osage County Board of County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting. During which they took action on several normal business items including surplussing items for disposal, advertising for bids, and approving monthly reconcilement reports. Two items which garnered additional discussion were the agreement with Culligan water, and discussion regarding the vending machines at the Courthouse.

Representatives from Culligan have attended the last few meetings as discussion has continued regarding providing the County with an updated water filtration system and fountains. The Commissioners previously agreed to the number of locations, 14 in county offices and three at the sheriffs office, but during the meeting this week, Commissioner Kevin Paslay stated he had a concern, and wished to look into a bottled water option for the Sheriffs Department. Therefore, no action was taken and the issue was tabled until next week.

Judge Gambill had asked to be placed on the agenda to discuss the vending machine service for the courthouse, however he was called away before the meeting. In his stead Commissioners Assistant Candy Jump represented his interest. The courthouse has had several issues with the vending machine service, especially due to volume of individuals which can visit the building during jury selection. The machine provider was asked to provide a detailed schedule of times when machines would be filled and proved a schedule of when jury selection was in an effort ensure the food and beverage machines were maintained. Jump said when approached by Judge Gambill the provider became hostile and refused to provide a schedule, and “created quite a scene.” The Commissioners agreed that the action was unacceptable and chose to remove the existing machines and service, and search for a new vendor.

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners meet each Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.